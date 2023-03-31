BORDER bowlers have cleaned up at the penultimate round of the NSW Championships, with six of eight teams progressing to the finals in Wollongong in July.
Culcairn's Jo Merkel, who plays for Holbrook, will represent her club in the Open Singles event for the third time after having comfortably accounted for her Southern Highlands opponent 25-9.
In Wollongong, Merkel is set to come up against the likes of Karen Murphy, who has two outdoor and one indoor world titles to her name as well as a Commonwealth silver medal.
Commercial Albury's Kaye Habermann has also gone through to the finals after a thrilling win in the senior singles, beating Tumut's Suzanne Franckiewicz 25-24, at last week's regional finals, which were held in Holbrook.
"It was a great game. It was neck-and-neck the whole time, Kaye was down 23-24 on the last end but she held her nerve and got the two to win," Riverina District Women's Bowling Association head of match, Sue Thurley, said.
Also progressing to Wollongong was the Commercial Albury open fours, senior triples and senior pairs as well as Lavington's open pairs team.
Mrs Thurley said it was a great achievement for Riverina bowlers to progress in six out of eight events contested.
Bowlers will partake in a three-game round robin with top finishers to progress to a knockout phase.
"Usually we have one or two so it was fantastic to get six teams through the regional stage," Mrs Hurley said.
"They'll come up against some really good players but it will be a good experience."
The NSW championships run over two weeks from July 20.
