Border bowlers clean up at the penultimate round of the NSW Championships

By John Conroy
April 1 2023 - 3:30am
Open fours winners Di Cunneen, Jean Leischke, Trish Drummond and Maeve Ryan, of Commercial Albury.
BORDER bowlers have cleaned up at the penultimate round of the NSW Championships, with six of eight teams progressing to the finals in Wollongong in July.

