A long-running amusement rides operator is scaling back his operation by staging a major clearing sale of his collection.
More than 350 items will go under the hammer in an online auction on Saturday, April 1, for Wodonga-based Gardner's Amusements.
Everything from a complete dodgem car set with a fold-up track, food vans, carnival signs and a truck to take it all away in is up for grabs.
Owner Charlie Gardner said a combination of ill health and age had led him to move towards retirement after a lifetime in the business.
"We were altogether as a family with mum and dad and eight kids in the hey day. Mum used to make Kewpie dolls and dad ran the snow cones and a couple of little merry-go-rounds and the laughing clowns," he said.
"We were based at Cobram and my wife (Wendy) and I bought a place at Leneva 25 years ago and we've been there ever since.
"We used to spend 365 days a year on the road or in different towns. You didn't work every single day, but between setting up and driving, you'd be busy.
"I broke down on the way back from Katherine one year and ended up spending Christmas there.
"An amusement business is a life of its own."
Mr Gardner, 63, said it took the business two years to bounce back from the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns and he suffered a stroke last September, which made him reassess his priorities.
"It's hard to retire, especially when you've been doing something all your life. We're getting rid of a bit of stuff now and we're going to see how we go through to Christmas," he said.
"Staffing has become tougher and just getting around the country is getting tougher. Last year, we were paying over $2 a litre in fuel to go to Darwin with only three vehicles, but it still cost about $25,000 to go up and more to come back.
"We've been trying to keep our costs down on our rides and games, but there's nothing we can do because the insurance alone has gone through the roof."
"People think you take all the money away, but you spend a lot of money in every town you go before the show," he said.
Auctioneer Martin Evans said it was a unique auction for the North East.
"Everybody's got a little bit of carnival in them and it's all that little bit different," he said.
"A lot of people will love some of this stuff in their man cave."
Mr Evans revealed more than 650 people had registered for the auction, which will start at 10am at meauctionsonline.com.au.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
