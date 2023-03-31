The oldest car club in Albury Wodonga is holding it's first ever car show.
Out of the Shed, presented by Albury Wodonga and Districts Car Club, will feature 180 cars and motorbikes at the Kinross Woolshed in Thurgoona this Sunday, April 2, from 11am to 3pm.
Engine Master Ashleigh Righetti comes from a family of motorheads, with her mum being a drag racer, her dad loving the V8 supercars, and Ashleigh being the hotrodder of the family.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We want to make the club even more of a motorsports mecca than it already is," she said.
"We called the show Out of the Shed because we want to showcase all kinds of cars; project cars, race cars, drag, modern and classic cars - everything you can think of.
"Because the community is divided - you have your race guys, your drag guys, hotrodders and street machines all separate, we wanted an event to unite them."
Entry is a gold coin donation, with all proceeds going towards Thurgoona Men's Shed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.