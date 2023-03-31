The Border Mail
Defence addresses jury at Wangaratta murder trial of Zachary Johnson

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated March 31 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 5:30pm
'I just wanted them to stop', court hears at park murder trial
The man accused of stabbing a teenager to death in a Wangaratta park during a drug deal "just wanted them to stop" after being attacked, his defence lawyer said on Friday, March 31.

