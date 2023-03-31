'I just wanted them to stop', court hears at park murder trial

The man accused of stabbing a teenager to death in a Wangaratta park during a drug deal "just wanted them to stop" after being attacked, his defence lawyer said on Friday, March 31.
The claims came during the defence's closing address at the murder trial of Zachary Steven Johnson, 20, who has been accused of stabbing Jaxen Henderson-Gillespie to death in Scout Park on August 21, 2021.
Defence lawyer Daniel Sala urged the 14 jury members to accept that there was no proof of intent to kill. He said Mr Johnson had said in the police record of interview: "I just wanted them to stop" after he had been assaulted.
Mr Sala said there was evidence to suggest Mr Johnson was punched by Mr Henderson-Gillespie minutes before the stabbing and that "it was two on one", referring to the other man present at the scene, Mr Henderson-Gillespie's friend Brody Rouse.
"In the record (of interview) he (Mr Johnson) says to the police: 'I took the knife for protection. I pulled out the knife and I told him just to, you know, back off, and then he like jumped on me, I swung my arm, I hit him, I don't know where, I just felt heaps of blood."
"We know that it was a drug deal," Mr Sala told the jury. "We know that was pre-arranged ... he admits he carried the knife ... he did not intend to cause really serious injury or kill this young man as happened."
Mr Sala said Mr Johnson made it clear during the proceedings, that heard evidence from witnesses not present at the stabbing, that "his intention at all times was just to make them stop".
Mr Sala then presented to the jury what he described as an independent fact that is 100 per cent proven.
"What does he do (after the stabbing)?" he said. "He keeps his clothes. He keeps the knife. Why would you do that if you thought you had deliberately and intentionally killed someone. Why?
"He has kept those things. He's put them in a bag. The reason they are an exhibit for you now is because he collected them up. They were given him to his mother, and they were given it to the police.
"(In the police interview) he's crying. And he's saying he regretted taking the knife.
"When you come to assess intention, you can take these things into account and you can look at them carefully, and you can analyse them.
"It wasn't his intention to cause really serious injury to this young man. It just wasn't."
It is understood the trial will continue early next week when Justice Amanda Fox will address jury members.
