Where stockmen once hitched their horses before wandering in a for a soothing "handle" at sunset has been renovated into a "family friendly community space" for a classic old pub at Yarrawonga.
The Terminus Hotel operations manager Mitch Harris said publicans were wise to heed their locals and listened to them when they asked what was going to become of the leaky old car parking space at the rear of the pub.
When a few suggested a beer garden might be a good idea, the idea for The Stables was born.
And with a tip of a hat to the old stockmen, and recognising that the new section now has a huge screen ideal for watching the horse races, the kids' area behind it is now known as "Phar Lap's playground".
"We decided to redo the shed because when we acquired the venue, feedback from the locals was that the space was just ready and waiting for for someone to have the foresight and the planning and the money to turn it into something that can be utilized," Mr Harris said.
"They were actually all for it and the response from the community since we've opened has been overwhelmingly positive, especially as we move into what is essentially the the biggest weekend of the year for Yarrawonga, Easter.
"So we've got the space ready to welcome all the friends and family from Yarrawonga locals and not only that, but the holidaymakers as well."
When Mr Harris started as manager in May 2021 he said the section "needed some work and some good ideas" to get the ball rolling.
He said $1.75 million was spend revamping the whole area with a new bar, refrigeration equipment, sound and video gear and new tables and chairs.
"Once we acquired it, it was clearly evident that there was massive scope for us to invest in making it really community driven and family friendly and to be able to almost double the footprint of the pub," he said.
"It was most recently used as a car park, a massive, beautiful old shed, but unfortunately it was it wasn't very structurally sound and needed to some significant repairs.
"We identified that there was scope for us to invest in creating this space, we really wanted to create a family orientated space.
"If you rewind a century or so it wouldn't have been out of the realms that you know, Billy tethered his horse down the back at the stables with a bit of water and some food and Billy heading to have a handle or a pot at the bar."
He said The Stables will officially open tonight and at the end of the month the pub will introduce a bus pick up and return service for visitors from Albury and Wodonga for $25 a head.
