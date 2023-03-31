The Border Mail
Ovens and Murray Football Netball League puts horror off-season behind it

By Andrew Moir
Updated March 31 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 1:06pm
It's been just over six months since Wangaratta edged out Yarrawonga in a classic grand final, but the O and M has been desperate for the new season to start.
The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League will finally put the worst peacetime off-season behind it on Saturday, April 1.

