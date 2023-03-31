The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League will finally put the worst peacetime off-season behind it on Saturday, April 1.
Lavington will host Wodonga in a standalone game and given both showed tremendous improvement last year and will realistically fancy their chances of returning to finals, the league will be desperate to forget the last two months.
In late January, Corowa-Rutherglen was forced into recess after an exodus of players, followed by the clubrooms being flooded and unable to be utilised for at least this season, due to health concerns.
Then a fortnight ago, premiers Wangaratta was found guilty of breaking the league's $125,000 salary cap by AFL North East Border's independent disciplinary committee and handed three sanctions, including the inability to play for competition points in the first two games.
But the biggest decision, and one which the O and M hopes will reverberate for as long as the competition is played, was the league's call to strip Wangaratta of the premiership.
When Corowa-Rutherglen's sad situation developed, it was suggested by some that would be the season's biggest story.
However, the salary cap saga blew that theory to pieces with the story making national headlines.
It means Lavington remains the last premier from 2019 after the following two seasons were abandoned or shortened by COVID.
To underline that significance, the four-year absence equals the break between premiers in World War 1, when the competition went into recess from 1916 to 1918.
World War 2 is the league's longest break without a premier, with no competitions played through 1941 to 1945.
The search for the premiers starts at Lavington Sportsground from 2pm.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"We didn't make it (finals) last year on percentage, so the boys are motivated, but Wodonga's in the same boat," Lavington on-baller Tom Hargreave said.
"We didn't make it (finals) last year ... so the boys are motivated, but Wodonga's in the same boat.- Lavington's Tom Hargreave
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.