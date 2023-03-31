The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Returning flag heroes to add experience to young Bulldogs line-up

JC
By John Conroy
Updated April 1 2023 - 12:20am, first published March 31 2023 - 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back where it began: Luke Gerecke will start in the centre today.
Back where it began: Luke Gerecke will start in the centre today.

THURGOONA coach Dan Cleary hopes the return of three premiership players, including club games record holder Mark Haydon, will help his young list take the next step this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.