THURGOONA coach Dan Cleary hopes the return of three premiership players, including club games record holder Mark Haydon, will help his young list take the next step this year.
The Bulldogs welcomed back 2019 flag stars Haydon, Charlie Williams and Luke 'Kev' Gerecke from the Rand-Walbundrie-Walla Giants this offseason and Cleary is hoping their experience rubs off on his emerging young brigade being led by Ben Ralph and Ben Armstrong.
"They've been a nice inclusion for the club. They've set a good standard around pre-season training," he said.
"Since 2019 our younger guys have been the focus but it's just nice to have a bit of experience.
"Mark has been through a fair bit of hard times early days at Thurgoona but then through the success so he understands what it takes to build a club."
The Bulldogs host last year's sixth-placed finisher Yackandandah, with Wangaratta recruit Zach Leitch set to play ruck for the Roos.
The Bulldogs and Roos will get to experience the club's new $2.3m changerooms and pavilion for the first time today after they were officially opened this week.
"We've probably had the worst facilities in the competition for the last three or four years so it's going to be really good for the club," Cleary said.
"This is something that's been in the works for about 10 years and they look really nice, we haven't used them yet.
"It's a really nice asset for the club."
Cleary said the Bulldogs, who finished seventh last year, had finals in their sights this season.
"We just want to make sure we are competitive and improving on last year but we think we probably underachieved a little last year," he said.
"The challenge is to make sure we step up and probably play finals. That's where we see ourselves and we'll come up against another side pushing to play finals this year as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.