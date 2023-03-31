Commit an act of violence again and a young Wodonga woman will be heading straight to prison.
That was the stern warning given this week to Sarah Bryan, who punched her victim repeatedly in central Albury.
Her attack, which was 12 months after she was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, will have her do 100 hours of unpaid community work.
IN OTHER NEWS:
That came after Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin convicted Bryan, 21, of common assault.
Ms McLaughlin had been so concerned about Bryan's repeated behaviour that she ordered a sentence assessment report in mid-February.
After receiving the report and considering sentencing submissions from defence lawyer Hannah Straughan, she instead placed Bryan on a 14-month community corrections order.
A condition of Bryan's order is that she attend her GP in order to have a mental health plan prepared and ongoing related treatment begin.
Ms McLaughlin said that Bryan's actions in Dean Street in the early hours of November 19 represented "a serious example of a common assault".
On sentencing Bryan, she referred to the repeated punches Bryan inflicted on her victim, including reaching around her from behind and striking her face.
Ms McLaughlin said she accepted the assault happened quickly, but noted the violence was more serious because it involved a sensitive part of the victim's body.
"It's concerning too, ma'am, that this is the second act of violence on your record in a short period of time," she said.
Do it again, Ms McLaughlin warned Bryan, and "you're facing a full-time" sentence.
"On this occasion you lost control of your emotions."
The court heard previously that Bryan and the victim had known each other for about 18 months.
Bryan was standing outside the Sweethearts Pizza restaurant about 2.30am when the victim walked towards them with a friend.
"The accused then approached the (victim) and with her left hand, slapped her across the forehead," police said.
The victim raised her arms to try to protect herself and walked off.
But Bryan began punching the woman - to the left side of the head, to the back of the head and then finally, to her face.
She was placed on a 12-month corrections order over her previous incident of violence from July 17, 2021.
