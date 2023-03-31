This time last year, Kaelan Bradtke was preparing to run out for Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray season-opener at Lavington Sports Ground.
Fast forward 12 months and the softly-spoken 21-year-old is keeping Jack Riewoldt honest for a spot in Richmond's forward line.
Having gone up against former Geelong player Quinton Narkle for the vacant Tigers jumper during the AFL's supplemental selection period, it was Bradtke who prevailed to cap what could only be described as a meteoric rise.
And the 'KB' story accelerated again last weekend when Bradtke kicked five goals in his first half of VFL football for Richmond, helping them to a big win over the Northern Bullants.
It's a narrative which has turned the young man's world upside-down.
"It's been hectic, that's for certain," Bradtke said.
"But I wouldn't have it any other way.
"To be able to go into an AFL club, as your job, it's work but it's not 'work' really.
"It's not like being an apprentice sparkie, when you wake up at 6am to be on the tools all day.
"You're in there at 7 o'clock but you're in a completely different space because you're going into a footy club.
"I'm living out of home, not that it's a big deal but to move out of home, pretty much pack up everything I had at home and move it down to Melbourne, not knowing what was going to happen (about the last spot on the list) and then finding out...
"I've been back home once since I found out I'd got the spot so I haven't really seen Mum and Dad all that much until they came and watched me on the weekend, which was nice to have them there.
"I've never really experienced being away from Mum and Dad for so long.
"I do miss it but it's also nice to try something new."
Bradtke kicked 53 goals in 40 senior games for the Roos from 2018-22, including 39 in 17 last year, meanwhile taking wickets and making runs for Corowa Cricket Club during the summer.
The move to Tigerland has been a huge change of pace but Bradtke explained he hasn't been completely dropped in at the deep end.
"They teach you a lot about maturing," he said.
"They talk to you about life after football, so you're not just reliant on football for money, and that way you can figure out what path you want to take post-football.
"They've got things in place for that.
"Coming from Corowa, it's the first elite football system I've been part of so I've got to soak everything up.
"You're not going to take everything in at once but keep checking back in and refreshing what's been said to you, so you can continue to develop and take those things in and put them into practice.
"The amount of vision you watch with the coaches, it plays a huge role in you figuring out your strengths and areas you can improve on.
"You see the work ethic and mental edge some of the more senior players have, their understanding of their own game which comes with playing games but they know what they're good at and how to bring that out."
As the new kid in class, Bradtke has been accepted into the Richmond group.
"All the younger boys have been really good and welcoming," he said.
"There's no egos or anyone who thinks they're better than anyone else in any way so in that regard, it's exceptional.
"The forward line has the older boys like (Tom) Lynch and (Jack) Riewoldt and they're awesome at passing on stuff they've learned and how they figure out the system and the way they're supposed to play.
"The little tips those older boys give, you listen to that, 100 percent, because they've been at the top for so long.
"Those little things are what's helped them get where they are and I obviously want to get to where they are."
And with the goal of catching Hardwick's eye, he's certainly started by going the right way about it, having booted three goals in his first quarter of VFL action for the club.
"It was good just to be back playing footy, at that level of competition," Bradtke said.
"I've missed it but it also doesn't feel like it's been that long since my last game of footy.
"It was good, just the buzz of round one and to be with a group of boys that are all so good to be around.
"It was a good experience; you can't ever not be happy with five goals.
"I would like to have kicked probably a couple more but I was happy.
"I feel like I played the role that I had to play and it was good to get the win as well.
So the question on everyone's lips now, except perhaps the man himself, is when are we going to see Kaelan Bradtke playing his first game in the AFL?
"I genuinely haven't thought about it," Bradtke said.
"It's just about honing my craft and developing what that looks like going forward.
"I've only been there four months so I'm still figuring out Richmond's system.
"There hasn't been any real thought of a senior debut.
"I wouldn't be expecting anything after one VFL game and a handful of scratch matches and intraclubs.
"I'll keep putting in the extras and hopefully with that comes a little bit of reward."
