Kaelan Bradtke reflects on his start to life in the AFL at Richmond

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 31 2023 - 10:43pm, first published 9:20pm
Kaelan Bradtke was an Ovens and Murray footballer with Corowa-Rutherglen last year; now he's on Richmond's AFL list and making his case for selection in Damien Hardwick's side. Pictures by James Wiltshire and Richmond FC
This time last year, Kaelan Bradtke was preparing to run out for Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray season-opener at Lavington Sports Ground.

