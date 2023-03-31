Frustrated Visy employees from Shepparton made their way to the Border on Friday, March 31, as they continue to push for better wages.
A group of 15 travelled to Wodonga and protested outside the Visy Food factory on Melrose Drive for around four hours after 10 months of negotiations for a new pay agreement.
Australian Manufacturing Workers Union official Danny Miller said workers were willing to accept a 12 per cent rise to offset the cost of living pressure, but had been offered 8.75 per cent over three years by the company.
"What we have is the third richest Australian, Anthony Pratt, who owns Visy and has a net wealth of in excess of $27 billion. He has a personal net wealth of in excess of your $14 billion," he said.
"Visy turns over a revenue of $7 billion a year.
"These are workers that worked throughout the whole pandemic manufacturing cans for SPC, Heinz, Campbell's Soup and all those staple foods that were the core of a lot of purchases through the COVID period.
"They work seven days a week to keep up with the supermarket demand. They gave their heart and soul to help the business out and this is how the company repays them after making mega profits during the pandemic."
Mr Miller said some members had taken more than 30 days of industrial action in the past three months.
"We're trying to address the real difference in wage parity between rich and poor. The rich get richer and the poor get poorer," he said.
"Something needs to be done. If you want to keep the economy going, you've got to bump up wages."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
