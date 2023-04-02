YOUR SAY: Please hold off world domination plans, we're not quite ready!

Dear President Xi,
Could you please not make any plans to dominate the world, especially the Pacific region, for at least another 20 years because our nuclear powered submarines won't be quite ready until then.
Also, please be aware that with the current rises in interest rates and the cost of living a lot of businesses will have to let go a lot of staff to remain viable, therefore those people will have to join our defence forces to help pay their way in life, I'm sure that will make you think twice about your decisions.
It may be a good idea to hold off a little longer too due to the fact we are in an energy transformation phase from coal and gas to renewables here in Oz. So it may be a bit dark here over the next decade or two as we demolish our dependable fossil fuels in order to race to renewables that we haven't had the investment in place to generate sufficient power at night. We are trying, but our big drill in the Snowy Mountains has been stuck for a few months and no one can work out how to dig it out; by the way, could we possibly hit you up for a $20 billion loan?
I know you are a fair man who treats all as equals, except those pesky people in your "re-education" camps, so please just give us a little more time for us to get our act together, it would be most appreciated.
Kindest regards
Last week we celebrated 100 years of the Bright RSL sub-branch.
The RSL is such an important organisation for every community to have, as it allows veterans to gather, whether they served in World War II, Vietnam, or more recently in Afghanistan, it gives our returned servicemen and women a place to come together.
The RSL also brings communities together, whether through hosting events, organising Anzac Day and Remembrance Day services, or through community work.
Their members have served the community for years and continue to do so.
I would like to extend my congratulations once again to the Bright RSL on reaching 100 years. The celebration and events were well attended, and I would like to say a big thank you to Judy Moore and Phil Keegan for their hard work. Whilst the celebration was great, the legacy of the RSL can be seen throughout the Bright community and will continue to be felt over the many years to come.
