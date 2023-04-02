YOUR SAY: Please hold off world domination plans, we're not quite ready!

It may be a good idea to hold off a little longer too due to the fact we are in an energy transformation phase from coal and gas to renewables here in Oz. So it may be a bit dark here over the next decade or two as we demolish our dependable fossil fuels in order to race to renewables that we haven't had the investment in place to generate sufficient power at night. We are trying, but our big drill in the Snowy Mountains has been stuck for a few months and no one can work out how to dig it out; by the way, could we possibly hit you up for a $20 billion loan?