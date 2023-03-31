A 2000-square metre block with frontage to two busy Lavington streets sold for close to $1 million at auction on Friday, March 31.
The vacant land between Wagga and Griffith roads was snapped up for $950,000, plus GST, after strong bidding from two parties.
An opening offer of $650,000 was accepted before the property quickly rose in $25,000 increments and sold under the hammer for $950,000.
Auctioneer Andrew Dixon, of Dixon Commercial Real Estate, said the price exceeded his expectations.
"It has main road exposure with frontage to Wagga Road and Griffith Road, so it's a fantastic site," he said.
"Those sorts of development sites are hard to come by. It sold for $475 per square metre, which is a very strong sale."
Midlec Properties, owners of electrical wholesaler Middy's, sold the land after it recently secured a larger site in the Northpoint Industrial Estate, off Wagga Road, to build a new showroom and warehouse.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
