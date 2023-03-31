The Border Mail
Albury, Kiewa and Bethanga to host ATSI Cup for second year running

JC
By John Conroy
April 1 2023 - 5:30am
Lesley Smith of the Sydney Sixers sends down a leg-break in his side's win over Thunder yesterday. Pictures by Ash Smith
Lesley Smith of the Sydney Sixers sends down a leg-break in his side's win over Thunder yesterday. Pictures by Ash Smith

The best indigenous cricket talent from NSW and Victoria will be on display in Albury this weekend as part of the three-day Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander T20 Cup.

