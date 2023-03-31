The best indigenous cricket talent from NSW and Victoria will be on display in Albury this weekend as part of the three-day Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander T20 Cup.
The men's tournament will be a battle between BBL indigenous line-ups the Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder, Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars with the women's competition featuring the Thunder, Sixers and a combined Cricket Victoria team.
Sydney Sixers made the running in the men's competition yesterday, beating reigning champion and cross-town rival Thunder in the opening match of the tournament.
It is the second year running Albury and surrounds - Wiradjuri Country - has hosted the indigenous showpiece with a range of national indigenous representatives sprinkled throughout the men's and women's teams.
A welcome to country and barefoot circle ceremony was held at Billson Park last night to greet participants while a cultural experience evening is to be hosted at Wonga Wetlands tonight.
"As much as the cricket is the focus, it's a lot about cultural inclusion and engagement," Cricket NSW's Murray region manager Jerim Hayes said.
Games will be held at Billson and Alexandra parks in Albury today as well as Kiewa and Bethanga cricket grounds, before the finals return to Billson (mens) and Alexandra (womens) tomorrow from 10am.
