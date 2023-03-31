MURRAY Bushrangers coach Mark Brown says the side will have a good gauge of where they stand after today's clash against Northern Knights.
The Bushies had the long seven-hour trek to Morwelll last week for their opening clash against Gippsland, going down by six goals.
"We'll have a much better idea of where we sit at the end of tomorrow," Brown said last night.
"Northern had a fairly solid win against GWS and they've got some very handy players. It'll be a good contest and accurate reflection of where we are at given our preparation."
Running machines Darcy Wilson (Wang Rovers) and Connor O'Sullivan (Albury) will be players to watch as well as late-starter Phoenix Gothard (Albury).
"Phoenix has made an immediate impact, he's got great speed and lateral movement," Brown said.
"Darcy and Connor are both elite endurance runners and we've another six or seven boys in that area.
"We'll be looking to be honest in the contest and then get the ball on the outside where hopefully our attributes can rise."
The game kicks off at 2pm at Norm Minns Oval in Wangaratta.
