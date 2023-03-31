The Border Mail
The Murray Bushrangers will host Northern Knights in Wangaratta today

By John Conroy
April 1 2023 - 6:00am
MURRAY Bushrangers coach Mark Brown says the side will have a good gauge of where they stand after today's clash against Northern Knights.

