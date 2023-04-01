More than 60 people turned up for the auction of an Albury home on one of the city's most sought after streets, many standing in the middle of the road, only to see the home passed in after one bid.
Auctioneer and agent Lachlan Hutchins described the four-bedroom, two-bathroom house on Jones Street as being in one of the most popular areas of Albury.
"Jones street has always been one of the best for auctions, always popular, a favourite of mine when auctions come up," he told the crowd on Saturday, April 1.
"We're in the middle of the street here, it's just a fantastic location, easy walk into town, the shops, all the entertainment, hard to find better.
"There are plenty of people here hoping it will be passed in to negotiate later, those who aren't quite getting their finance lined up in time, but we don't want to go to a dutch auction situation."
Mr Hutchins then placed a vendor bid of $1.1 million which, seconds later, prompted a bid of $1,110,000. No other bids were received and the property was passed in but sold after negotiations for an undisclosed sum.
The home features timber and stone benchtops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, a large balcony with views to Nail Can Hill and overlooks gardens below.
There is a rumpus, room, study, outdoor dining area with a firepit, cubby house, vegetable garden and kids play area with a separate studio building, and a workshop under the house.
Earlier in the day at Wodonga, a red brick home about 1.5 kilometres from the High Street CDB was attracting considerably lower bids.
Bidding for the three-bedroom, single bathroom house on Beechworth Road started with a vendor's bid of $500,000.
One bidder met that with $510,000 which led to another vendor's bid of $520,000.
The jousting between public and vendor bids ended with the property being passed in at $540,000.
Described as a "double red brick home with old-world charm", it has polished timber floorboards and 2.7-metre ceilings, a single garage and storeroom/workshop with a second toilet.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In other auctions, a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house at Wandoo Crescent, Albury was passed in at $505,000 and sold for an undisclosed sum after negotiations; a five-bedroom, two-bathroom house at Bimbadeen Avenue, East Albury failed to sell; and a five-bedroom, two-bathroom house at Litchfield Drive, Thurgoona was passed in for $1 million and sold later for an undisclosed sum.
