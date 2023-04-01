The Border Mail
Albury property on Jones Street passes in for $1,110,000, sells later

By Ted Howes
Updated April 1 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:12pm
Auctioneer Lachlan Hutchins, director of Stean Nicholls, addresses the crowd of 60 at Jones Street, Albury on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
More than 60 people turned up for the auction of an Albury home on one of the city's most sought after streets, many standing in the middle of the road, only to see the home passed in after one bid.

