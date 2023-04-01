Police have arrested a man after reports of a Ford Falcon sedan being driven dangerously in the Lavington area before crashing into a tree on Urana Road.
Police said just before 6pm on Friday, March 31, officers from Murray River Police District investigated following reports the vehicle nearly collided with two vehicles on Urana Road, heading towards Jindera.
The driver of the Falcon, a 21-year-old man, was arrested nearby following a short foot pursuit.
He was taken to Albury police station where he was charged with drive motor vehicle while licence suspended, and two counts of drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous.
The Lavington man was refused bail to appear at Wagga Wagga Local Court on Saturday.
