Police arrest driver of Ford after near collision on Urana Road

By Ted Howes
Updated April 1 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:40pm
The Falcon crashed into a tree after allegedly coming close to colliding with two other vehicles. Picture supplied
Police have arrested a man after reports of a Ford Falcon sedan being driven dangerously in the Lavington area before crashing into a tree on Urana Road.

