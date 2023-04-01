Police investigate 'skeleton' found on Mulwala property

Police have confirmed rumours circulating around Yarrawonga of skeletal remains being found to be true, but said the bone found was not related to any recent crime.
NSW police said human remains found at Mulwala were likely to be from an ancient burial.
Officers from Murray River Police District were called to a home in Mulwala about 6.45pm on Wednesday, March 29, after a bone was discovered.
Expert examination of the remains by a Heritage NSW archaeologist indicated the remains were consistent with that of an ancient indigenous person.
