Police investigate 'skeleton' found on Mulwala property

Human remains found at Mulwala likely an Indigenous person, say police

By Ted Howes
April 1 2023 - 2:35pm
Police have confirmed rumours circulating around Yarrawonga of skeletal remains being found to be true, but said the bone found was not related to any recent crime.

Local News

