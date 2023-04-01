Yackandandah stormed to their first win at Thurgoona for 11 years on Saturday - and they did it in style.
Having lost this game by a single point last season, the Roos emphatically turned the tables with a 23.14 (152) to 9.6 (60) hammering in front of a bumper crowd at Thurgoona Oval.
On the day the Bulldogs officially opened their new clubrooms, Yackandandah crashed the party with a dominant display built on forward pressure.
Nick Donaghey booted four majors but the visitors had 13 different goal-kickers to cap a performance which sends a real statement of intent to their rivals in the Tallangatta & District League.
More to follow.
