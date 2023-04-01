The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Yackandandah start the season with a 92-point mauling of Thurgoona

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 1 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 5:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Patrala was one of Yackandandah's 13 goal-kickers. Picture by Mark Jesser
Ethan Patrala was one of Yackandandah's 13 goal-kickers. Picture by Mark Jesser

Yackandandah stormed to their first win at Thurgoona for 11 years on Saturday - and they did it in style.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.