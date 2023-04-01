MURRAY Bushrangers are licking their wounds after they blew a gilt-edged opportunity against Northern Knights in Wangaratta today.
The Bushrangers controlled a majority of the game, blitzing their rivals in the first quarter-and-a-half and holding a 16-point lead at three-quarter time.
Two goals at the start of the fourth quarter, including a ripper on the run from 40m by Angus Murray, had the Bushrangers on track but then, with just 14 minutes left, the Knights started a remarkable resurgence.
They banged on three quick goals as the mistakes started to surface for the Bushrangers, some high tackle and late-hold decisions going the Knights' way.
When the Knights kicked a fourth in a row a strong crowd of several hundred at Norm Minns Oval were losing hope with the difference less than a kick.
But a big play from Phoenix Gothard halted Knights' momentum, the emerging star latching onto a strong rebound-50 ball from Conor Willis, dodging his opponent, and finding a teammate inside-50 with the handball before Joeve Cooper finished the job.
But a quick reply from Knights shattered the home side, and when the visitors scored again through their tall timber they were in front.
Another goal from their tall forwards gave the Knights some breathing room and despite some frantic final plays, including a big defensive-50 tackle from Darby Wilson and a surging shot at goal from ruckman Zac Harding the Knights held on to win 13.9 (87) to Bushrangers 12.8 (80).
Wilson was excellent in defence all day while running brigade Coby James, Oscar Ryan and Connor O'Sullivan were also among the Bushrangers' best.
The Bushrangers have just a five-day break before they take on GWS Giants Academy at Lavington on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, the Bushranger girls again struggled to put a score on the board in the under-19s Coates Talent League, going down 5.1 (31) to the Knights' 10.10 (70) at W.J. Findlay Oval in Wangaratta.
Molly McLaren, Paige Duffy and Asha Foubister battled hard for the Bushrangers but the home side was left playing catch-up all day after conceding five goals to nil in the first quarter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.