The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Murray Bushrangers go down to Northern Knights in second round of U19 talent league

JC
By John Conroy
Updated April 1 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 6:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joeve Cooper was a livewire for the Bushrangers all day.
Joeve Cooper was a livewire for the Bushrangers all day.

MURRAY Bushrangers are licking their wounds after they blew a gilt-edged opportunity against Northern Knights in Wangaratta today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.