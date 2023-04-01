SEASON OPENER
Lavington 8.16 (64) lost to Wodonga 10.10 (70)
ROUND ONE
Tallangatta 6.7 (43) lost to Kiewa-SC 16.14 (110)
Chiltern 9.8 (62) lost Beechworth 15.5 (95)
Thurgoona 9.6 (60) lost to Yackandandah 23.14 (152)
Barnawartha 19.22 (136) def Rutherglen 6.9 (45)
Wahgunyah 6.4 (40) lost to Dederang-MB 21.19 (145)
Mitta United 18.14 (122) def Wod. Saints 6.3 (39)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.