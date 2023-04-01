Jack Haugen marked his return for Kiewa-Sandy Creek with an eye-catching display in the win over Tallangatta.
The Hawks prevailed by 16.14 (110) to 6.7 (43) in the round one clash at Rowen Park.
Haugen, the former Wodonga Raider, made a solitary appearance for the reserves last year but looks set to play a far greater role this time out.
"Jack was fantastic," coach Jack Neil said. "It was more his work without the footy.
"Defensively, he's a superstar, and he hasn't missed a beat."
Joshua Hicks kicked five goals for the Hawks, while Jordyn Croucher snared four, with Dillon Blaszczyk, Jake Hicks, Connor Newnham and Jack Andrew also impressing for the visitors.
"It was good to get a win on the board," Neil said.
"I think most teams are still working on getting things right, positions and balance, so to come away with a good win and have all our guys get a solid hit-out, that was the main thing really.
"We controlled most of the game but they owned the third quarter and played some good footy, just couldn't capitalise on their opportunities to score.
"It wasn't as big as the scoreboard suggests.
"It was bit clumsy from both sides, you could tell it was the first game."
The Hawks kicked 4.2 to 0.2 in the opening term and had the game wrapped up by half-time, leading by 52 points.
However, Tallangatta clawed some ground back after the main break, booting 3.1 to 2.3 in the third quarter although they were kept goalless in the last as KSC finished on top.
