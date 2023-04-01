Ovens and Murray netball has a new attacking force with Lavington's Christine Oguche almost unstoppable in the season-opening win over Wodonga on Saturday, April 1.
The 196cm goal shooter posted 39 goals in the home team's 61-39 win.
"Christine's still developing and she's such a great target in that circle, she's just so reliable," goal attack team-mate Liv Sanson praised.
It's extremely rare for any player in the league to be that height, with 201cm Jane Cook playing in Wodonga's 2015 premiership win over Yarrawonga.
Cook later played Super Netball, Australia's top domestic competition.
"Defensively we did a great job, obviously Christine's a big target and a big challenge for all teams," Wodonga coach Bianca Mann offered.
"Clubs are going to have to work out how to shut her down, but they're a strong team across the court, you'd be silly to focus on the one person, you need a whole court effort to stop the ball getting down to her in the first place."
Oguche played some A grade last year, but featured predominantly in B grade, playing in the Panthers' premiership.
It was her first year in the sport.
As well as her Lavington commitments, Oguche also plays for West City Falcons in the Victorian Netball League, which is the state's premier competition.
Oguche is a member of the Victorian 19 and under squad which will contest the National Championships in Darwin this month, taking her away from the Panthers.
While the teenager featured, Sanson also troubled the visitors' defence with 22 goals.
The Panthers out-scored Wodonga in every quarter, with a 19-nine third quarter handing the favourites a 20-goal break.
"I thought we did very well, we stayed composed for most of the four quarters and pulled together a really nice first game for the season," Sanson explained.
Along with the attacking end, Lavington was also well served by consistent defenders Sarah Meredith and Steph Clancy.
The Panthers finished third after last year's regular season, so it was no surprise for them to grab a fast start, while Wodonga is rebuilding after finishing with the wooden spoon and just one win.
"We had the defensive pressure all the way down the court, which made it a little more difficult for them to feed it in to Christine too easily, so that was fantastic, but our attacking connections weren't working quite yet, in the pre-season hit-outs they worked a little better there," Mann revealed.
The club's Corowa-Rutherglen recruit Lisa French posted 19 goals, while Cassi Mathey chipped in with 16.
Team-mate Aleisha Coyle was Wodonga's best, while Leah Mathey and former Seymour attacking player Ruby Martin contributed.
