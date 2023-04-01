The Border Mail
Beechworth notch comfortable victory over a depleted Chiltern missing a host of stars

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated April 1 2023 - 8:52pm, first published 8:00pm
The rivalry between Chiltern and Beechworth is alive and well. PIctures by James Wiltshire
Flag fancy Beechworth capitalised on a severely depleted Chiltern to notch a convincing 33-point win over the defending premiers at Chiltern on Saturday.

