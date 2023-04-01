Flag fancy Beechworth capitalised on a severely depleted Chiltern to notch a convincing 33-point win over the defending premiers at Chiltern on Saturday.
The Swans were missing a host of their premiership players including siblings Brad and Bodie Hibberson, Mark Doolan, Ash Van Klaveren alongside recruit Matt Swindells who all attended the wedding of Bodie.
They were further decimated after the late withdrawal of Barton medallist Scott Meyer who took a cautious approach with a groin strain and coached from the sidelines in the absence of rookie coach Brad Hibberson.
In a huge occasion for the Swans, they unfurled their senior, reserves and fourths flag captured last September in the club's finest moment since joining the Tallangatta league.
Club president Tom Lappin was also awarded life membership of the league before the match.
Lappin has been a tireless worker for the club and is the first Swan to be awarded the honour.
Buoyed by the emotion of the big occasion, the Swans were up and about early and did all the attacking for most of the first quarter.
Early goals to Mitch Anderson who was sporting peroxide locks and vice-captain Mitch Hemming handed the home side the early lead.
As expected, Beechworth settled late in the quarter with two goals but it was the fired-up Swans who charged into the quarter time huddle with a seven point break.
After weathering the early onslaught from the home side it was the Bushrangers who dominated the next three quarters as they piled on 13 goals to six to make the most of facing an understrength Swans and eventually win 15.5 (95) to 9.8 (62).
Bushrangers co-coach Brayden Carey said his charges were bracing for an early ambush from the Swans who were bouyed by the emotion of the day and a huge home crowd.
"It didn't matter who they had or didn't have in the side, we knew they were going to be red-hot early," Carey said.
"It's no secret they have probably got the most depth in the competition and we probably didn't match their intensity early and had to play a bit of catch up.
"In saying that, we had a few new faces in the side and we are going to be a work in progress for the first month or so.
"I thought after quarter-time we started to find our feet and we able to start to control the contest.
"Especially our defence who weathered the storm early when the opposition was doing all the attacking.
"After half-time we really started to find our groove and booted nine goals in the second-half to assert our authority on the scoreboard."
Both sides had several new faces in the first round clash including John Spencer, John Pratt, Connor Garside alongside the return of big man Tom Lehmann after a season off for the Swans.
The Bushrangers unveiled prized recruit Tristan Stead who impressed around the contests with his strong body and looks a player who will thrive on the physical nature of the Tallangatta league.
Small forward Alek Tsardakis alongside Degan Dolny, Bill O'Meara and Jordan Eaton were also new additions for last season's preliminary finalists.
Dolny, O'Meara and Eaton are all young and talented players and has Carey excited about what they can add to the group this year.
"You know what you are going to get from our senior core," Carey said.
"But those three younger blokes I mentioned give us a bit of X-factor and is where our improvement this season is going to come from.
"A bit of young talent who give us a bit more leg speed and run which is important especially on a bigger ground like Chiltern's and when you get to Sandy Creek."
MORE TO COME
