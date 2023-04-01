Wodonga's best player is now a more dangerous option after starring in his new role in the pulsating six-point win over Lavington on Saturday, April 1, in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Angus Baker finished third in last year's Morris Medal, playing largely in defence, but he was the difference against the favourites, racking up 34 touches, setting up a handful of goals and tackling anything that moved.
"That's my new role this year, mid-forward, probably 60-40, 60 mid, 40 forward, I don't really have a preference, I think I'll love playing through the midfield this year, it's something new," he revealed.
Baker announced his arrival as a midfielder with 11 touches in the first quarter.
Despite making an enormous impact in his first year in 2022, just a year after narrowly missing a spot on AFL club Essendon's list, many pundits felt his obvious ball-winning talents were wasted in the back half of the ground.
And while he didn't kick a goal, he featured in a number, including at the 20-minute mark of the third term where he won possession near the boundary line and raced around his opponent, before booting the ball around his body to find Harry Kitching just 20m from goal.
"He's dynamic, one thing that sets him apart is he can do that in multiple positions, whether it's half-back, mid, forward, he's the ultimate utility," delighted coach Jordan Taylor praised.
One thing that sets him apart is he can do that in multiple positions ... the ultimate utility.- Jordan Taylor
The only thing that stopped Baker was when he cannoned into the goal post at the Lavington town end midway through the second term, in a moment eerily similar to Lavington's Darcy Smith last June when he was stretchered off.
"I thought I might have injured something downstairs, but it missed," he laughed.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Wodonga is now chasing six straight wins after four to finish last year when it hosts North Albury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.