Ethan Redcliffe kicks six goals on his debut for Mitta United against Wodonga Saints

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 1 2023 - 9:19pm, first published 9:15pm
Ethan Redcliffe crossed from Wodonga to Mitta United over the off-season. Picture by Ash Smith
Six goals from debutant Ethan Redcliffe helped Mitta United start their season with a thumping win.

Local News

