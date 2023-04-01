Six goals from debutant Ethan Redcliffe helped Mitta United start their season with a thumping win.
Redcliffe's new side beat Wodonga Saints by 18.14 (122) to 6.3 (39) at Eskdale in Luke Hodgkin's first game as playing coach.
Having spent the last seven years at Wodonga, it was a dream start for Redcliffe while fellow recruit Louis Miller booted five goals for the Mountain Men.
Elsewhere, Jarrad Farwell starred on debut for Barnawartha in their 91-point beating of Rutherglen.
The former Henty man capped his display with two goals as the Tigers raced out of the blocks before winning by 19.22 (136) to 6.9 (45).
Jack Baker slotted four majors for Barnawartha and Josh Star notched three.
ALSO IN SPORT
A new-look Wahgunyah went down by 105 points to Dederang-Mt Beauty in the day's other game.
Jordan Harrington dominated for the Bombers and finished with six goals in the 21.19 (145) to 6.4 (40) victory at Wahgunyah.
