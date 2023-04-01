The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga beats Lavington in a six-point thriller in O and M football

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 1 2023 - 10:33pm, first published 9:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington's Tyson Neander tackles Josh Mathey high in the first quarter on Saturday. Mathey was awarded a free kick. Picture by James Wiltshire
Lavington's Tyson Neander tackles Josh Mathey high in the first quarter on Saturday. Mathey was awarded a free kick. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wodonga produced some of its best ball movement in six years to upset Lavington in a crackerjack start to the Ovens and Murray Football League season on Saturday, April 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.