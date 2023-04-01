Lavington captain Tom Hargreave was forced off with a pectoral muscle injury as Lavington coach Adam Schneider lamented the club's worst showing under his leadership in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, April 1.
"It's the worst I've felt after a game of footy, at Lavington anyway," he suggested of the 70-64 loss to Wodonga.
"Probably the worst we've played since I've been here, probably the amount of uncontested marks they would have had for the game (was the most disappointing defensive aspect)."
Hargreave's injury didn't help his disappointment.
"I stuck a stray arm out for a tackle, felt it twinge, I don't think it's too serious."
