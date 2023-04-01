The Border Mail
Lavington captain Tom Hargreave forced off with pec injury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 1 2023 - 10:57pm, first published 10:34pm
Tom Hargreave was superb early, but was then injured and forced off. Picture by James Wiltshire
Tom Hargreave was superb early, but was then injured and forced off. Picture by James Wiltshire

Lavington captain Tom Hargreave was forced off with a pectoral muscle injury as Lavington coach Adam Schneider lamented the club's worst showing under his leadership in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, April 1.

