Chiltern president Tom Lappin awarded life membership of the Tallangatta league

By Brent Godde
Updated April 2 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:01am
Tom Lappin was awarded life membership of the TDFL on Saturday.
Chiltern stalwart Tom Lappin has become the first Swan to be awarded life membership of the Tallangatta and district league.

