Chiltern stalwart Tom Lappin has become the first Swan to be awarded life membership of the Tallangatta and district league.
The Swans president was bestowed the honour by league officials on Saturday.
Premiership coach Luke Brookes said it was a huge thrill for all involved in the club to see Lappin's hard work and dedication recognised by the league.
"Tom is one of the biggest legends in the history of our club," Brookes said.
"It was a great reward for Tom who is the backbone of the club and president.
"Tom has been involved with the club for decades and was a premiership player back in his playing days.
"His sons and daughters also played at the club.
"Tom was one of the major driving forces behind the club's success last season and was proud as punch when we left Sandy Creek with three flags.
"Tom is just a ripping bloke and we are fortunate as a club to have somebody as passionate as him."
Brookes was also humbled on the weekend after he had the honour of unfurling the senior flag in front of a huge crowd for the Swans' season opener against Beechworth.
"Personally it was a huge honour," Brookes said.
"It had been a 24-year premiership drought, so to finally see that flag go up was a reward for a lot of effort from everybody involved with the club.
"Especially blokes like your Tom Lappin's who has been involved with the club for decades.
"It's also a good reward for our hard working committee, volunteers, supporters and players.
"It was very satisfying personally to see that flag flapping in the breeze.
"It was also good to see a huge crowd and Beechworth is up and about at the minute and look to be a genuine top-three side.
"The rivalry between the two clubs is alive and well which is good to see."
