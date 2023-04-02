Thousands of Border music fans flocked to Gateway Lakes to see Australian rock royalty on Saturday, April 1 and didn't leave disappointed.
The Red Hot Summer Tour saw performances from Paul Kelly, former Powderfinger front man Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika and Linda, Mark Seymour, as well as Ian Moss and Troy Casser-Daley.
Event promoter Duane McDonald was delighted with the turnout to the event.
"We had great weather, good people and great music and it all went well," he said.
"We haven't got final ticket sales as of yet, but it was a full house.
"It was a great day."
Mr McDonald said all artists received a positive reception from the crowd.
"They were all on their A game. Bernard Fanning was fantastic and so was Paul Kelly and Missy (Higgins)," he said.
"We've been here (Gateway Lakes) for eight years and there's no reason to stop. It's a great site and we look forward to coming here each year."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
