A police officer charged over an alleged incident of misconduct must enter a plea when his case is next before Albury Local Court.
That follows a mention of the Thurgoona man's matter before magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Solicitor Ava Medcraft, acting as agent for the man's lawyer, said the accused was "out of the country" and had been "for some time".
Ms Medcraft said this meant the man "has not been able to give instructions to his lawyer".
She asked that the matter be further adjourned to April 12.
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Nicholas Leach said there was no objection to the adjournment, which was granted by Ms McLaughlin.
"Pleas must be entered on that date," Ms McLaughlin said.
The senior constable was charged with common assault following his arrest.
The assault was alleged to have taken place in Lavington between 11.55pm on June 25, 2022, and 12.10am the next day.
