Hotrods, racecars, motorbikes and even the "worlds fastest chainsaw" echoed throughout Thurgoona as the "Out of the Shed car show sped off.
Albury Wodonga and Districts Car Club's first ever show definitely didn't stall, as hundreds of patrons swarmed the Kinross Woolshed yesterday.
Engine master Ashleigh Righetti, amid the thunder of roaring engines, said there was "even more spectators than we could have ever imagined".
"All the cars look fantastic, and we have some extremely rare cars here that you just can't find anywhere," she said.
In the distance, over the rumble of engines and chatter of spectators, a crowd gathered to watch the "world's fastest chainsaw" in action.
Kevin Williams said he used a 351 Cleveland engine that he got out of an old Ford Fairlane to supercharge the chainsaw.
"We had an old Fairlane in the shed, so we thought we'd take everything off it that doesn't look like a chainsaw, and we ended up with what you see here," he said.
"How long did it take me to make? About 35 to 40 cartons of beer.
"But it was worth it, I love anything to do with chainsaws and timber, so I've always been busy working out, trying to build these weird inventions - I just love it."
Over in the corner, away from the clanging of gears and smell of exhaust, Phil Prap and his wife, Diane Davey, stood by their matching 1950s MGs.
"We actually met skydiving about 30 years ago," Mr Prap said. "But we both have life-long passions around aviation and motor vehicles that help to bond us together.
"We bought the 1958 MGA about 15 years ago, and we got it because it's probably the most beautiful car ever built.
"In fact, it is so smooth and slick they didn't even put door handles on it, you have to reach inside to open it."
"For me, one of the real attractions is that they were designed in a period when engineers were artisans and cars weren't designed by accountants - you look at the design flare and say, it's a piece of art."
Ms Davey said that "with the old cars, way back before everything got so developed you could go for a drive and just enjoy the element".
"So when we drive these, I guess it takes us back to more simple times and you can just enjoy what the cars used to be."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
