Beth Cope scored two late goals as Wangaratta inflicted Melrose's first defeat of the season on Sunday.
Bridget Ritchie had cancelled out Sarah Morris' opener at Melrose Park before Cope's double, in the 83rd and 89th minutes, handed the Devils a 3-2 victory their tenacity and hard work deserved.
"The girls are working for each other and it showed," delighted Wangaratta coach Dan Kelly said.
"It wasn't pretty at times but they went flying into challenges and showed some real dedication to get to the ball first.
"Melrose have plenty of experience in their team but we put things in place to stop those players.
"To see our young players stepping up to show what they can do was so good."
Wangaratta's Hannah Swindley had already rattled the crossbar before Morris bundled home a left-wing corner in the 21st minute.
At the other end, Jade McCowan headed Alicia Torcaso's deep cross against the woodwork and Maya Davis had a shot well-saved as the home side fought back.
Goalkeeper Estella Hernandez threw herself bravely at Torcaso's feet but was beaten two minutes before half-time when a cross from the left wasn't dealt with and Ritchie pounced.
Wangaratta got stronger as the game wore on, though, looking good on the ball and working hard to win it back whenever they lost possession.
Cope scored from the penalty spot when Morris was bundled over by Lilly Melbourne and then rammed in a decisive third before Torcaso notched a consolation for Melrose in stoppage-time.
Albury Hotspurs thrashed Wodonga Diamonds 10-0 in Sunday's other game, Albury United having beaten Cobram 6-0 on Saturday evening.
