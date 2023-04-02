The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

New driver distraction cameras switched on across Victoria

LH
By Layton Holley
April 2 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Marina Neil
Picture by Marina Neil

New mobile phone and seat belt detection cameras are now operating across Victoria in readiness for the Easter holiday weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LH

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.