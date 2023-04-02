New mobile phone and seat belt detection cameras are now operating across Victoria in readiness for the Easter holiday weekend.
The state government has spent $33.7 million, as part of the Victorian Road Safety Strategy 2021-30, to introduce the new cameras.
The cameras are estimated by the government to prevent 95 crashes that result in injury or death per year.
The roll-out of the cameras coincides with new driver distraction road rules, which came into effect across the state on Friday.
Drivers now cannot touch a portable device even if it's turned off, rest a device on any part of the body or pass it to a passenger, look at the display of a device being operated by another passenger and cannot make video calls.
Fully licensed drivers can still use a mobile phone or other device to pay at a drive-through.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
