The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Benalla mayor Bernie Hearn thrilled to welcome new charging stations

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
April 3 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new electric vehicle charging station is set to be unveiled in Benalla this week.
A new electric vehicle charging station is set to be unveiled in Benalla this week.

A new public electric vehicle charging station in Benalla is set to be ready for use on April 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.