A new public electric vehicle charging station in Benalla is set to be ready for use on April 4.
Evie Networks recently started work to install a two-bay unit on Denny Street after it received funding from the Victorian government's Destination Charging Across Victoria program to install 50-kilowatt fast chargers at 55 sites across the state last year.
The station will support CHAdemo and CCS Type 2 DC connectors, used for most electric vehicles.
Benalla mayor Bernie Hearn said the charging station would provide fast and reliable charging for residents and visitors to the North East town.
"As a council, we support the transition towards cleaner and more climate-friendly forms of transport and have agreed to lease these car parking spaces to Evie, while also negotiating a separate charging station with Tesla," Cr Hearn said.
"The charging station is situated close to cafes, public restrooms and retail outlets and will also provide an indirect financial benefit to the local economy.
"Providing fast and reliable electric vehicle charging for residents and visitors is important for tourism, while being convenient for locals."
The charging station is being installed at the rear of Denny Street, to the eastern side of the car park.
Evie Networks has closed off six car parks and a small section of one-way lane entry in the Denny Street car park to complete the works.
"Please take care while driving in the Denny Street car park, while construction works are under way," Cr Hearn said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
