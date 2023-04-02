The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Thurgoona defeat Yackandandah 54-53 in round one classic

JC
By John Conroy
Updated April 3 2023 - 8:42am, first published April 2 2023 - 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mollie Cleary in action against Yackandandah on Saturday. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Mollie Cleary in action against Yackandandah on Saturday. Pictures by James Wiltshire

THURGOONA reeled in a small deficit to prevail in a thriller and celebrate the official opening of the club's new changerooms and pavilion in style on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.