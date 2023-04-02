THURGOONA reeled in a small deficit to prevail in a thriller and celebrate the official opening of the club's new changerooms and pavilion in style on Saturday.
Yackandandah had a slight edge for the bulk of the afternoon but the Bulldogs were able to pip the visitors in the last 30 seconds to steal a 54-53 win.
Goalshooter Mollie Cleary (24 goals) scored the winner and provided a dynamic partnership with goal-attack Mardi Nicholson (26 goals) all afternoon.
"It was a very tough game. We fell behind by a bit but we continued to play as a team, we stayed positive and supportive of each other and that got us over the line," Nicholson said.
"It was an exciting way to start the year. We had a lot of people around for the opening of the new clubrooms and it felt great to get the win.
"It was a very good game from both teams."
Centre Kristen Andrews was everywhere for the Bulldogs while Brylee Thomson was important at wing defence.
Yackandandah goalshooter Jess Garland was valiant for the Roos in defeat with 34 goals.
Nicholson said Thurgoona - which made the first round of finals last year - had enjoyed a strong preseason and the side was excited by what lay ahead.
"We had a really good lead-in to the season with the JC King tournament allowing us to work on our combinations leading into the first round," she said.
"We've still got a few things to work on but it looks like we have a promising year ahead.
"We've got to keep working hard and see how far we can go."
The club celebrated the official opening of its $2.3m pavilion which includes new changerooms for the netballers.
In other games, reigning premier Kiewa-Sandy Creek was far too strong for Tallangatta, prevailing 60-26, while last year's runner-up Mitta was similarly dominant against Wodonga Saints, posting a 62-28 win.
Elsewhere, Dederang won by six goals at Wahgunyah, Barnawartha were too strong for Rutherglen at home and Chiltern were comfortable 65-44 winners over Beechworth.
