THE Albury-Wodonga women's team has continued its winning ways, comfortably accounting for Inner West in Sydney on the weekend.
Away from home for the first time in 2023, the Bandits led from the start with returned star Emma Mahady continuing her fine season.
Mahady posted a game-high 35 points as well as 20 rebounds as the Bandits ran out 97-74 winners.
Ashlee Hannan, another returning star for the Bandits this year, was also prolific with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
The Bandits were able to keep former WNBA player Leilani Mitchell relatively quiet, the ex-Washington Mystics and Phoenix Mercury player held to 14 points.
The win puts the Bandits on top of the NBL1 East ladder and among only three undefeated teams for the season.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The titleholders will enjoy a week off before returning to Sydney in a fortnight to take on the struggling Bankstown Bruins.
Meanwhile, the men went down 84-111 to Inner West. Haydn Kirkwood's side won the second half but were left to rue a poor start, down by 19 points at quarter time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.