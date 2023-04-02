Wangaratta's perfect start to the season was shattered on Sunday as they lost 4-0 away to Melrose.
The home side deservedly led 1-0 at half-time thanks to an Elia Ndabunguye goal but the game hinged on a penalty 10 minutes into the second period - taken by Dan Kelly and saved by Melrose co-coach Josh Fluss.
A controversial goal at the other end, midway through the second half, doubled the lead and Melrose struck twice in stoppage-time to add further gloss to the result.
"It looked good in the end but there were times in the second half when the game was in the balance and it could easily have gone the other way," Fluss said.
"Credit to the lads to see it out for 90 minutes and to end up capitalising on a few chances at the back end.
"That's what's important and we saw it against United in round one.
"We lasted 75 minutes and didn't quite get through to that 90 but I think it's going to come together.
"That's two weeks on the trot we've played with a lot of shape, keeping possession and controlling good parts of the game."
Ndabunguye was in the right place at the right time for the opener after Devils keeper Nathan Chin had spilled an Adam Waters shot from range.
Etienne Gisubizo ran past two defenders and had a low shot clawed out by Chin and Waters twice went close to picking out the top corner with Melrose well on top.
But it was a different story after the break and had Kelly converted from the spot, after being dragged down by Adam McLennan, the visitors' momentum would only have grown.
As it was, McLennan turned from villain to hero when he got the final touch to a Waters free-kick which sparked chaos in the six-yard box.
The goal was initially ruled out for offside and then reinstated following a discussion between the referee and his assistant.
The game was stretched now and Gisubizo saw a shot deflect wide after running 50 yards with the ball.
It clearly wasn't going to be Kelly's day when his lob cleared Fluss but hit the crossbar and bounced back into the keeper's grateful arms.
Waters forced another good save from Chin and Gisubizo's tame follow-up allowed him to get hands to that as well.
But it was game over when Gisubizo was brought down in the box and picked himself up to score the penalty, despite Chin diving the right way.
Melrose substitute Justin Shukuru then ran unchallenged from the halfway line to make it 4-0 at the death when Waters sent him clear on the counter-attack.
Albury United moved top with an 8-0 hammering of Cobram on Saturday night. Melkie Woldemichael scored four goals and there were two for Aidan Rees, with Sajan Mahji also on target.
Albury Hotspurs beat Myrtleford 3-2, Boomers won 5-1 at home to St Pats and Albury City were thrashed 6-0 at home by Wodonga Diamonds.
