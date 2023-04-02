Goals from Israel Monga and Richard Niyukuri fired Murray United's under-15s to a 2-1 win over Eltham Redbacks on Saturday.
Murray's defensive pressure was a key factor as the maturing squad got their just desserts.
The under-14s produced their best football of the season in a 1-1 draw against the Redbacks.
E'ka Nyoranyi converted a cross at the back post as Murray came from behind to claim a point, with goalkeeper Harry Norman outstanding alongside Mason Godfrey, Darcee Westerlo and Jack Ryder.
ALSO IN SPORT
Dylan Bardy scored for the under-18s but they were beaten 4-1 while the under-16s suffered a 2-0 defeat.
Melbourne Victory were the visitors on Sunday and they showed their class with victories in all four grades.
Victory ran out 10-0 winners in the under-14 clash, 6-0 in the U15s, 8-1 in the U16s and 5-0 in the U18s.
Kylan Piltz scored Murray United's only goal across the four matches.
