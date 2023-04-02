The Border Mail
Mixed weekend for Murray United against Eltham Redbacks and Melbourne Victory

By Steve Tervet
Updated April 2 2023 - 7:53pm, first published 6:30pm
Israel Monga was on target for Murray United in their win over Eltham Redbacks.
Goals from Israel Monga and Richard Niyukuri fired Murray United's under-15s to a 2-1 win over Eltham Redbacks on Saturday.

