Hume netball was showcased to a wider audience at the Regional League carnival in Griffith on the weekend.
Competing in Division 1 of the Riverina zone, the Hume Netball Association went up against representative sides from Wagga and Barellan across Saturday and Sunday.
They were beaten 57-11 by Wagga under-23s in their first outing but recovered to post a 31-17 victory against Wagga under-17s next up.
Hume's final pool game resulted in a 38-27 loss to Barellan but it was a different story when the sides met in Sunday's semi-final.
With their cohesion and confidence rising, Hume took the fight to Barellan and almost forced extra-time before going down 24-23 in a nail-biter.
Hume coach Sally Hunter was proud of their efforts.
"It was a great new opportunity to present to the Hume League girls," Hunter said.
"We played against teams who were a lot more structured and well-drilled than us; they're rep sides who are going to go on and play at state age in June.
"They've been training at least since January so it was tough in that sense because we were just pulling ourselves together last week and coming out but they did pretty well considering.
"Certainly by the second day, we looked like a team that had actually played more than three games together."
ALSO IN SPORT
Howlong's Georgia Gorman was dominant through the midcourt, hitting the circle edge and helping the attack end, formed of players from rival clubs, flow smoothly.
Louise Madden, from Osborne, was Hume's goal-shooter for most of the weekend and adapted well to different feeds coming at her by shooting a high percentage of goals.
It was also a big weekend for 15-year-old Keira Morgan, from Osborne, who did a fine job as Hume's representative umpire.
"It was a really good opportunity to showcase the Hume League," Hunter said.
"You go north and our league is not really that well-known.
"A few people over the weekend asked 'where is Hume?' and I said 'I can't even tell you because you won't know any of the towns!' but we've gone some way to putting it on the map now."
Also in the team were Cyprus Clay, Grace Kennedy (both Osborne), Olivia Schuur (Holbrook), Jemima Dunstan (Brock-Burrum), Erin Hogan (Henty), Olivia Brunner (Culcairn) and Olivia Baker (Howlong).
The Hume League starts on April 15 with Osborne starting the defence of its premiership at home to Howlong.
Culcairn v Henty, Holbrook v Jindera, Lockhart v Murray Magpies, Brock-Burrum v Billabong Crows and Rand-Walbundrie-Walla v CDHBU complete round one.
