MISSY Higgins will make her first Deni Ute Muster appearance this spring alongside an epic musical line-up.
Other acts will be Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole, Andrew Swift, Casey Barnes, Catherine Britt, James Johnston, Jayne Denham, Jessica Mauboy, John Williamson, Lee Kernaghan, The Whitlams, Black Stump Band, Travis Collins and Zara Lindeman.
Deni Ute Muster runs on Friday, September 29, to Saturday, September 30.
The event is one of the most popular bucket list events in Australia and attracts 20,000 people of all ages to celebrate music, mateship and the iconic ute.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Deni Ute Muster general manager Vicky Lowry said it was 25 years since the first Deni Ute Muster in 1999.
"Going back to our roots, we are proud to announce an all-Australian line-up with many of the Muster's favourites returning including Lee Kernaghan who was with us for our first Deni Ute Muster," she said.
"We welcome to our main stage for the very first time Missy Higgins, James Johnston, Casey Barnes, The Whitlams and Deniliquin's very own Zara Lindeman."
The gates will open at 8am on the Thursday to allow early access to the camp areas.
In its first year, the Deni Ute Muster had about 5000 patrons and set a new Guinness World Record for the most number of legally paraded utes at 2839 - a record that still stands today.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.