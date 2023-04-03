A former Prime Minister says the Liberal Party's preselection of Sophie Mirabella as its candidate for Indi in 2016 after losing the seat three years earlier is "the nub of the problem" for the party's recent election defeats.
Speaking on ABC Melbourne's Mornings program on Monday, April 3, former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the Liberal Party's response to the loss of Indi and other seats at the 2013 federal election has seen it gradually move further and further to the right.
"Sophie Mirabella lost the seat of Indi to an independent (Cathy McGowan). She lost that despite there being a very, very big swing to the Liberal Party, which of course saw Tony Abbott win government nationally," he said.
"She lost that largely on personal basis. In 2016, the Liberal Party in Indi insisted on preselecting Sophie Mirabella again.
"That was because the branches were basically unrepresentative of the electorate as a whole.
"The people that didn't agree with Sophie had left and so in effect, you get a move to the right, your membership atrophies and the more centrist people leave, so the problem gets worse.
"There is the nub of the problem."
Mr Turnbull said the Liberal Party had become too focused on culture wars, which he felt contributed to its loss of Aston, a Melbourne seat held for more than 100 years, in a by-election on Saturday, April 1.
"Classically turning something that should be about physics and engineering and economics, ie the response to global warming, into a culture war issue and they have just moved increasingly out of touch with voters," he said.
Victorian Liberal Party president Greg Mirabella was contacted for comment.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
