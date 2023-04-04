A NEW merger in the beauty industry is taking shape in Albury this month.
Luxe + Found has acquired Skinlogics, a staple in the Albury skincare sector for 30 years.
The official takeover will happen next Tuesday, when three Skinlogics staff will join the Luxe team of four.
Luxe founder Erin Ryan said the acquisition of Skinlogics was a positive move that reinforced the resilience and determination of the health and beauty industries to adapt and thrive in challenging economic times.
Ms Ryan said like all industries, the beauty sector had staffing challenges in recent years.
"This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Luxe as it expands its reach and enhances its service offerings in the ever-growing skincare industry," she said.
Based in Amp Lane for three decades, Skinlogics - Ella Bache Albury's products and treatments would now be offered under Luxe's newest concept space and wellness brand, Found.
Having started on Dean Street with two rooms, Luxe operated out of David Street before it moved to Swift Street in recent years.
Ms Ryan said Found's fit-for-purpose rooms sat alongside Luxe's treatment suites.
"With the team at Skinlogics joining the Luxe family, clients can rest assured that they will receive the same level of exceptional care and personalised attention they have come to know and love, but in a new and exciting space," Ms Ryan said.
The acquisition will enable Luxe to offer its laser treatments, advanced facials and skin rejuvenation procedures to Skinlogics clients.
In turn, clients of Luxe + Found will have access to a range of new treatments and services, including spa treatments, body waxing and traditional beauty services.
Ella Bache is a third-generation family business that started in Paris in 1936.
Ella Bache director of sales Michael Knox said Ella Bache would celebrate its 70th anniversary in Australia next year.
"Ella Bache in Albury was always in the top three for sales in the state (grouped with Victoria)," he said.
"It's a very exciting time!"
The former owner of Skinlogics, Rachel Alexander, welcomed the acquisition.
"It is a positive outcome to see Skinlogics join hands with Luxe + Found, a brand that shares our values of exceptional customer service, expertise and innovation," she said.
"If the past few years have taught us anything, it's that we need to come together in challenging times.
"We look forward to continuing to provide our clients with quality care under the Luxe banner and also introducing them to Luxe's exciting range of treatments and services."
