The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Lee Dale commuting from his home on the Gold Coast to play for Yackandandah

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated April 3 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland-based Lee Dale made his second debut for Yackandandah in their big win over Thurgoona on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Queensland-based Lee Dale made his second debut for Yackandandah in their big win over Thurgoona on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Lee Dale is relishing his return to Yackandandah - even if home games do represent a round-trip of almost 3000km.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.