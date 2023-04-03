Lee Dale is relishing his return to Yackandandah - even if home games do represent a round-trip of almost 3000km.
Dale will commute from the Gold Coast to play for the Roos each week after accepting Jimmy Greenwood's offer to rejoin the club where he last played in 2017.
The former Myrtleford and Beechworth player, who spent two seasons at Werribee, joined Southport after moving to Queensland and then did two years at Mitiamo in the Loddon Valley League, west of Shepparton.
"One of my best mates, Jimmy Greenwood, is in a coaching position and he said 'get back here, we're starting to get a bit older now so we're not too sure how long we've going to keep playing for' so that's how it happened," Dale explained.
"Then there's the family aspect as well.
"I've got my younger cousin Bailey who I thought played really well on Saturday, he's come back to the club as well (having last played for the Roos as an under-14 in 2014).
"I certainly will rack up a few kilometres with the travel this year but it feels like every weekend is a trip away.
"I get to come back and see all my family here.
"Living up there, I don't get to see them often so it was a real good excuse for me to come back."
Dale reached back-to-back NEAFL grand finals in his two years with Southport, winning the 2018 premiership before losing to Brisbane Lions in the 2019 decider.
"Going back to that standard was a bit of a shock first up," Dale admitted.
"It took me a few games to find my feet but it was really good to be around some elite players and coaches.
"It was a really rewarding experience."
Dale spent an extended period of time in South America between leaving Southport and teaming up with some mates at Mitiamo but the footy bug has bitten him again.
He was one of Yackandandah's best players in the 92-point thumping of Thurgoona on Saturday, kicking a goal on his second Roos debut.
'It was great," Dale smiled.
"It's good to be back home and playing around some familiar faces.
"It was a really good start on Saturday, everyone played their role and it was good to be a part of.
"It's been five or six years since I played so it's good to just be out there with all the younger blokes, seeing them come through.
"There's some really good young kids in amongst the side and it's good to be around that and try to find my spot around them.
"Some of those boys were playing under-14s when I was here last time so it's really good to see those kids coming up, still here and sticking around which is a credit to the club to keep young footballers like that.
"I really like the way 'Homer' (coach Darren Holmes) goes about it.
"He's got a real focus on that connection with the club, the town and the community."
Holmes was thrilled to secure Dale's signature over the summer and even more so to see him pull on the blue and white again.
"We've always tried to target guys that have got a connection to us," Holmes said.
"To see him back out there was great.
"Frankly, he didn't get a whole heap of the footy but they were worried about him - and it takes a good player to do that."
Yackandandah hosts reigning premier Chiltern in a round two blockbuster on April 15.
