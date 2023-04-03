NSW Ambulance has defended its reponse times after concerns were raised with the organisation about two Albury incidents.
Paramedics responded to a man who reported with chest pains on March 29 within nine minutes and transported him to hospital, NSW Ambulance said.
Claims a woman hurt in an incident with a dog at Noreuil Park on March 31 had to wait more than two hours have also been addressed.
"At the time of the call, there were higher priority emergencies in the area and this case was classified as not requiring a lights and sirens response," a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
"The caller was advised there may be a delay as we dealt with these higher priority cases. The request for an ambulance was cancelled by the caller after 20 minutes.
"On both occasions, NSW Ambulance was fully resourced in the Albury area.
"During periods of higher demand, NSW Ambulance can fluidly deploy resources to where they are needed most, helping deliver the best possible out-of-hospital care for the community."
