KILLARA schoolgirl Lucy Kiely diligently penned a letter to rock legend Paul Kelly just hours before his Border gig at the weekend.
The seven-year-old then tucked it into her backpack and got on with the rest of her morning.
On Saturday afternoon she joined her mum and dad, Mary and Michael Kiely, and little sister Sophie, 5, for Red Hot Summer Tour at Gateway Lakes in Wodonga.
Ms Kiely said never in their wildest dreams did they imagine Lucy's letter would be read out aloud on stage by Paul Kelly himself.
She said Kelly had seen Lucy close to the stage holding a piece of paper.
"Paul Kelly could see her sign but he couldn't see what it said; he asked security to bring him the poster," she said.
"Then he realised it was a letter and not a poster so he read it out."
Dear Paul Kelly,
I am really excited to watch you sing.
You are my favourite singer. You are amazing at singing.
I am seven years old. I love to sing and dance.
Have fun on stage.
From Lucy.
Kelly was thrilled with the kind words from the young fan.
"I'll take that home, thank you," he said.
"That's what keeps us going: letters like that."
Ms Kiely said both Lucy and her sister were huge fans of the Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist.
She said their musical tastes were influenced by their dad and the whole family had seen Kelly in concert once before the weekend.
"The girls demand Paul Kelly songs every night before they go to bed," she said.
"Lucy had seen him perform once before at the end of 2021.
"She was obsessive even back then.
"She's just started learning guitar and she wants to learn Paul Kelly songs.
"And Sophie thinks Paul Kelly is up there with Santa Claus and Easter Bunny!"
Ms Kiely said the family found a spot close to the stage on Saturday afternoon.
"Lucy said: 'When Paul Kelly comes out, I'm going on someone's shoulders!" Ms Kiely said.
"When Paul Kelly came out at 8.15pm, she got on her uncle's shoulders.
"Out of the thousands of people there at the concert, for Lucy to get her message to him was amazing!"
"We had great weather, good people and great music and it all went well," he said.
"We haven't got final ticket sales as of yet, but it was a full house."
Other performers were Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika and Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley.
