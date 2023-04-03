The Border Mail
Killara schoolgirl Lucy Kiely got Paul Kelly's attention at Red Hot Summer Tour in Wodonga

Jodie Bruton
Jodie Bruton
Updated April 3 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 4:30pm
Killara schoolgirl Lucy Kiely, 7, with her mum Mary Kiely, were front and centre for Red Hot Summer Tour at Gateway Lakes in Wodonga on Saturday night.
KILLARA schoolgirl Lucy Kiely diligently penned a letter to rock legend Paul Kelly just hours before his Border gig at the weekend.

