Cars of Albury's BJR in the mix at Albert Park Supercars meet

Brad Jones Racing has come away from the four races at the Melbourne F1 Grand Prix with confidence that their new Chevrolet Camaro is as fast any in pit lane.
Both Andre Heimgartner and Bryce Fulwood were on that pace, while Brad Jones' son, Macauley, had some of the best results of his short career with two top 10 finishes.
After a slow start to the week, with a mistake in qualifying costing him dearly, Heimgartner pushed on to finish fifth on Saturday and second on Sunday, taking him to fourth in the championship standings. BJR sits third in the teams championship.
"Like everyone else we are still learning a lot about these new cars, but our cars seem to fast in all conditions, which is really encouraging," team owner Brad Jones said.
"The mixed conditions made life a bit tricky, it's always a bit of lottery when qualifying is on wet track that's drying, but we managed that well.
"Andre is definitely on top his game at the moment and driving well, so the year is looking good for him. It's unfortunate for Bryce that we copped a couple of penalties for pit lane errors as he drove really, really well."
Fulwood was crossed the line third on Saturday, but the team was penalised 15 seconds for unsafe release into pit lane during his pit stop, which relegated him to 12th.
He was in the hunt for fourth on Sunday when another pit lane infringement saw him drop to 18th. Despite dropping a lot points. Fulwood sits 10th in the championship and seems to have stepped up this year after a challenging couple of years since joining BJR.
"It was good to be racing at the front of the pack, having Shane Van Gisbergen in my rear mirror for that last race and keeping him there was good," he said.
"These cars are hard to drive but we have race pace equivalent of the best teams, so qualifying well gave me a shot at the podium ... there's lots of positives to take from the week."
Down pit lane, Dave Reynolds had a tough week, not all of his own doing, but recovered well with an eighth on Sunday from last on the grid. Reynolds was punted off at turn one in Friday's race, then mistakes in qualifying saw him start 24th and 25th on Saturday and Sunday.
"Sunday was a much more positive day," Reynolds said.
"We had one big race, and I am very excited how it all played out. I started dead last and we had an amazing day finishing eighth.
"The set-up of the car was amazing, and I put in some good fast lap times and managed to pass a couple of cars. Starting the race from last and finishing in the top 10 is unbelievable."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.