A Wodonga caterer wants families to put their feet up these Easter holidays by offering to do the cooking.
Grays Catering is among four Border businesses to release Easter menus through online platform Cookaborough for those that want to outsource the kitchen duties.
Owner Leah Gray has created a menu of simple meal options that can easily be heated and served across the long weekend.
"No one wants to go and buy stuff and then spend half the day in the kitchen, so we try and do the things that just need to go in the oven and it's done," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We do roast meats and meat platters, but there's also zucchini slices, quiches, salads, desserts and chocolate boxes.
"We also like to cater for people who are camping. We can pack food into small containers and they can take it away and still enjoy home-cooked food, so it's not all takeaway while you're away."
Pincho's in Wodonga, Albury-based Meraki Kitchen and Rutherglen's Savoy Truffle also have taken Easter orders.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.