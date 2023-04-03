A Wodonga business has been hit with a heavier fine following a safety failure that led to three deaths nearly a decade ago.
Supreme Court judges on Monday fined Heavy Mechanics $350,000 after it improperly serviced a truck and trailer before a crash on August 7, 2014.
A BP petrol tanker trailer detached from a prime mover on the Wodonga-Yackandandah Road, killing Jack Wallace, 4 and his mother Lisa Turner in their vehicle.
Peta Cox, who was in a second vehicle, also died.
Issues with a coupling hadn't been detected when the truck and trailer were serviced by the Wodonga mechanics.
The business had been fined $210,000 in February last year following lengthy proceedings in the County Court, including two trials.
A maximum penalty of $1.32 million could have been imposed in the matter.
Justices Richard Niall and Cameron Macaulay yesterday allowed the appeal and ordered the company instead pay a $350,000 fine.
In published reasons, Justice Phillip Priest noted the services conducted on the truck and trailer were inadequate.
"In my view, however, the respondent's offending was not the product of a wholesale and flagrant disregard of the duties it owed," he said.
"Rather, the true gravity of the offending lay in the failure to carry out the relatively simple and inexpensive process of disassembling the coupling once signs of wear were noticed, in circumstances where the risks associated with the coupling's failure were manifest."
The business had been charged by WorkSafe with occupational health and safety breaches following an investigation.
WorkSafe executive director of health and safety Narelle Beer yesterday said the sentence should send a strong message to those who hold a duty of care.
"This horrific incident cost three lives, including a young child, and caused untold trauma to their loved ones and community," Dr Beer said.
"While no penalty can ever make up for this terrible loss of life, this sentence sends a strong message to duty holders using our roads that they must consider not only the potential risks to themselves and their workers, but also the potential catastrophic impacts on other road users or members of the public."
Civil action has also been taken against the company over the incident.
