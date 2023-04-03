The Border Mail
Penalty for Staghorn Flat triple-fatal failings increased on appeal

By Local News
Updated April 3 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 5:30pm
The scene of the crash at Staghorn Flat in 2014. File picture
A Wodonga business has been hit with a heavier fine following a safety failure that led to three deaths nearly a decade ago.

