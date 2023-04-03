Shire takes aim at wandering cats with proposed bid to stop roaming

A proposed restriction on cats for extended periods of time in Indigo Shire could be the new law under an animal management plan.
Indigo Council is targeting the issue of cats being allowed to wander at will.
In particular, the plan called for "strong cat management initiatives" as part of a "bid to stop cats roaming at all hours of the night".
The council said the widespread implementation of cat curfews would result in the saving of millions of native Australian animals.
Under the curfew, cats would be required to remain within its owner's property boundaries.
"We're currently exploring the introduction of new cat management measures following feedback," Mr Ierino said.
"We're keen to hear community feedback regarding the introduction of a 24-hour cat curfew."
Mr Ierino said they were seeking feedback from the public as to whether the change would be introduced.
"We're urging all community members to have a say, particularly cat owners," he said.
Mr Ierino also said the council was seeking feedback on whether mandatory desexing for cats before registration should be introduced.
He urged the community to complete a short survey at indigoshire.vic.gov.au/catcurfew so council could decide on the outcome.
