Crowds of up to 2000 packed into J. C. King Park on Sunday for Albury Netball Association's annual representative tournament.
A total of 65 teams from 16 associations throughout north-east Victoria and southern NSW competed over 27 rounds and then finals across the venue's 12 courts.
Players from as far afield as Echuca, Mansfield and Deniliquin took on the best young talent from Albury, Wodonga, Corowa, Wangaratta, Myrtleford, Yarrawonga, Wagga and Benalla across six grades.
Albury Gold defeated the Ovens and Murray 12-9 in the 17-and-under Championship Division grand final, with Eliza Mooney (Albury) taking out the MVP award.
Layne Griparis, of Albury Gold, was named MVP in the 15-and-under Championship Division after helping her side defeat Wagga Pink 11-4 in the decider.
In the 15/U Reserve Division, it was Wangaratta White who got the better of Corowa White, the MVP going to Wangaratta's Freya Chant.
Wodonga Maroon won the 13/U Championship Division thanks to an 11-8 victory over Wagga Pink, with MVP going to Evie Cor of Wodonga.
Echuca Yellow defeated Wagga Black 10-6 to take out the 13/U Reserve Division, while the inaugural Perpetual Shield at 11/U level went to Albury Gold.
"It was thoroughly successful," Albury rep co-ordinator Leonie Mooney said.
"It's not easy organising an event as big as this but we've got a really strong committee and many hands make light work.
"We've got a dedicated rep committee which oversees the planning process and then we've got all our general committee, the canteen ladies, and everyone else just pitches in to help.
"Everyone's got their job and we pull it all together."
The site was a hive of activity all day with around 650 players joined by umpires, coaches, team managers and supporters under clear skies.
"It's such a good feeling when you see that," Mooney said.
"It was a really festive atmosphere, with everyone there to see good netball and enjoying the facilities.
"The weather turned it on, so we were thrilled."
Lyn Westra produced a seamless tournament schedule and Albury Netball Association president Hilly Westra presented the medallions after the grand finals at the end of the day's play.
"There was some very high-quality action," Mooney said.
"Because it is on that pathway, it's the best players in each association's rep program so we saw some really nice skills on display, particularly in the 17s.
"It's a really strong comp by the time they get into that age group and you're getting some really beautiful netball being played."
